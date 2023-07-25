WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the major unions for educators in the Hampshire Regional and Williamsburg school districts have voted to declare no confidence in Superintendent Diana Bonneville.

The Williamsburg Teachers Association, representing the teachers and educational support personnel at the Anne T. Dunphy School, also voted no confidence in Superintendent Diana Bonneville on June 30th, according to a news release from Hampshire Regional Education Association.

The members voted to declare no confidence in Bonneville for the following reasons, according to the news release:

Failing to provide transparency, collaboration, and clarity around the budget process;

Providing inadequate communication in all aspects of her job;

Demonstrating a lack of transparency, truthfulness, communication, and collaboration surrounding the hiring processes for leadership positions;

Presenting misinformation about the opinions of those on candidate search committees and about the particulars of the hiring process;

Continuing to pursue a Central Office candidate whose values are not aligned with those of our community, despite unequivocal dismay and disapproval from community members when they learned about the possible hire;

Rejecting or ignoring colleagues’ and constituents’ attempts to provide constructive feedback regarding her decisions;

Creating and maintaining a toxic work environment that has destroyed morale in the Central Office;

Forcing out long-standing veteran staff who have contributed countless years of invaluable service and institutional knowledge to our schools;

Restructuring the Central Office with a lack of input from critical stakeholders, such as the nursing staff and technology specialists; and

Implementing, without substantial rationale, these fundamental restructuring changes, have significant ramifications for the district’s education programs, health services, and overall finances.

Union members pointed to the agenda for a School Committee meeting on Thursday, which allows time to discuss the complaints brought against a staff member.