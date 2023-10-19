NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampshire Regional YMCA has announced an official groundbreaking ceremony for their innovative “airnasium,” a first-of-its-kind addition to the community.

The ceremony is scheduled for Monday, November 6th, and will feature speeches from distinguished guests, including State Representative Lindsay Sabadosa, and Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra.

The airnasium project marks a significant milestone in offering a state-of-the-art, outdoor exercise space. This unique facility will provide a shaded and refreshing environment for various workouts and classes, promoting the benefits of exercising in the open air. The new addition is part of the YMCA’s Outdoor Renovation Capital Campaign, aligning with their long-term vision of strengthening community service.

The airnasium promises to enhance the offerings at the Hampshire Regional YMCA, providing the community with more safe and innovative exercise options. This covered space will cater to group exercise classes, individual workouts, and much more. It represents a significant step forward in promoting fitness and well-being.