NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Longtime Hampshire County Register of Probate and Family Court Michael Carey is retiring, midway through his second term.

Carey notified Governor Maura Healey that he intends to resign effective January 16. Healey is now in the process of searching for a candidate to fill the remainder of Carey’s term. That candidate would have to be confirmed by the Governor’s Council.

Healey released a brief statement Wednesday, praising Carey. “On behalf of the people of Massachusetts, I’d like to extend my gratitude for Register Carey for his years of service to Hampshire County, particularly for the work he has done on behalf of children and their families. We wish him the very best in his retirement,” she wrote.

Carey, a Democrat, was re-elected to a second six-year term in 2020, and his term does not expire until January of 2027.