HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) – The Hadley Police Department and the Hampshire Sheriff’s Office, along with the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, will be holding a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, August 23 at 11:00 a.m. for their new shared TRIAD office at Hampshire Mall.

The three departments will be working cooperatively out of the office near the Planet Fitness to continue their efforts to provide services for seniors in the area through their TRIAD program.

TRIAD is a community policing initiative that brings law enforcement together with senior citizens and service providers to raise awareness about safety and crime prevention. In a press release sent to 22News, Sheriff Patrick J. Callihane stated they are “hopeful our new office will mark the beginning of a great new chapter for this outstanding program.” This is the department’s 30th anniversary of the TRIAD program.

“We are excited to work with the Sheriff’s Department in this new space,” said Hadley Police Chief Mike Mason of the new collaboration. “We will be working with the Sheriff’s Department to plan some community-based events and have officers and dispatchers available to meet and speak with members of the community as much as possible. We will also try to have our K9, Fitz there to say hello! We are grateful to the mall for this opportunity and to the Sheriff’s Department for allowing us to be involved in this project and collaborate with them on how to better serve our community.”