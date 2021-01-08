Hampshire Sheriff’s Office begins vaccinating staff for COVID-19

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampshire Sheriff’s Office has begun vaccinating their medical team and other staff members who provide COVID-facing care for COVID-19.

According to Hampshire County Sheriff Patrick Cahillane, the first allotment of the Moderna vaccine arrived on January 5 and was appropriately secured before distribution Thursday morning.

Cahillane made the decision to get vaccinated himself and issued the following statement:

“After much discussion with my family, and my COVID Team, and after much internal debate, I concluded that it was best for the continued smooth operation of the HSO for me to take the vaccine during this initial phase. It also gives me the opportunity to demonstrate my faith in the science that brought us the vaccine and to do what I have tried to do for my entire career, especially during these past 10 months: lead by example.”

As of 2:30 pm on Thursday, there are no cases of COVID-19 inside the Hampshire County Jail and House of Correction.

According to Cahillane, over the holiday weekend, several staff members, while performing their duty, were exposed to an individual who later tested positive for COVID-19. All the staff members who interacted with this individual have tested negative for COVID-19.

“The HSO is proud to play our part in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus. We are humbled by the hard work, sacrifice, and dedication that has made this day possible, and we stand ready to help our communities in any way we can as the vaccine distribution plan moves forward,” Cahillane said.

Cahillane added that the vaccine does not mean the pandemic is over and the Hampshire Sheriff’s Office will continue to wear masks, social distance, and wash hands in order to protect everyone from COVID-19.