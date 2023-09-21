NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampshire Sheriff’s Office commemorated National Recovery Month by holding a Recovery Fair at their facility Thursday in Northampton.

Residents in the House of Correction and in the Bridge to the Future House were met with representatives and community resources from organizations like Hampshire HOPE. The goal, to show men in the correctional facility all aspects of recovery and the resources available to them.

Hampshire County Sheriff, Patrick Cahillane, tells 22News, “We have a lot of great resources in the valley but a lot of times, people are not aware that they are out there, there’s help for everybody.”

According to a press release sent to 22news, the Hampshire Sheriff’s Office hopes the fair will be a great opportunity to show everyone that recovery requires community.