WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was announced last week that a popular restaurant in Ware has permanently closed its doors.

Hanna Devine’s restaurant, which opened its doors seven years ago, has become a staple in the local community. The restaurant had a reputation for serving traditional American cuisine with a modern twist but recently decided to announce its closure in a Facebook Post.

They stated in part, “After careful consideration, I have decided to go in a different direction, and with a heavy heart, I have made the decision to close Hanna Devine’s Restaurant to the public.”

The restaurant also thanked its customers for their support over the years. Moreover, Gail Marie’s Gourmet Popcorn will handle anyone’s catering and function needs going forward, according to the post.

