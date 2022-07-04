NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday isn’t just our nation’s birthday, it’s also the birthday of our 30th president, the only president to have lived in western Massachusetts.

Calvin Coolidge was born on July 4th 150 years ago. Coolidge was a native of Vermont but attended Amherst College and later settled in Northampton. He served as mayor of Northampton before becoming Lieutenant Governor and later governor of Massachusetts.

He was elected Vice President in 1920 and rose to our nation’s highest office with the death of President Warren G. Harding in 1923 serving until 1929.

His legacy lives on here in western Massachusetts with the Calvin Coolidge Bridge and a statue outside the Hampshire County Courthouse.