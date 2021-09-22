Happy birthday Hadley Police K-9 Fitz

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hadley Police Department celebrated K-9 Fitzgerald’s 2nd birthday.

Fitz is a German Shepard from Slovakia and started training with the Hadley Police with Officer Marini in March. K-9 Fitzgerald has already been around town to events at the Hadley Council on Aging, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the fire department.

Wish him a happy birthday on the department’s Facebook page.

Courtesy: Hadley Police K-9 Unit

K-9 Fitzgerald received a new protective vest from the non-profit organization Massachusetts Vest-A-Dog and will be certified in Narcotics Detection.