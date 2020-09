SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Harley Davidson of Southampton is closing its doors.

The dealership spent the last 10 years selling more than 5,000 motorcycles.

The family-owned and operated dealership hosted many events including their Annual Chili Cook-Off and popular Bike Nights where they had food, vendors, and live music for their guests.

Harley Davidson of Southampton will officially close its doors on Tuesday, September 15.