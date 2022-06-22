HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A baby hawk dubbed Harold was freed from being tangled in netting Wednesday.

According to the Hadley Police Department, Officer Robitaille cut netting around a blueberry bush to untangle a baby hawk after the residents called for help. The bird was able to escape without injury.

“Thankfully there was no injuries to either Officer Robitaille, or our new Deputy. There was a vicious game of rock / paper / scissors to convince Harold to stay on the job for the rest of the shift. We regretfully lost. So, if you see a Harold flying around, with this totally not photoshopped hat still on, tell him he still owes us another 4 hours on shift today.”

Hadley Police Department