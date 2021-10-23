Harvest Fest at Nonotuck Park in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Harvest Fest, it’s an Easthampton tradition. This year they scaled it down as a COVID precaution.

The turnout was beyond the expectations from organizers. But don’t worry, everyone who wanted candy got it. There was something for everybody at Nonotuck Park in Easthampton.

Costumes were everywhere you looked from Pikachu to Hamilton, getting to enjoy candy and games. Some even walked away with a trophy. Like 13-year-old Amelia for her expert pumpkin carving skills.

“Me and my little sister Addie we carved out the little one and then we carved out the bigger one and then we put it inside. It took a couple of trials and errors.” Amelia Perry, 1st Place Winner for the Pumpkin Carving Contest

All leading up to end of the night, a long line to get some sweet treats. Samantha works with the Easthampton Parks Department, she said seeing the kids get excited is the best part.

“It’s honestly my favorite part of the night is like seeing them get excited about the fire truck, the lights and the candy, the movie it just makes it all worth it.” Samantha Pliska, Administrative Assistant for Easthampton Parks Department

People out at Harvest Fest also got to enjoy watching some Halloween classics out on the field including the Great Pumpkin.