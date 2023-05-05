GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Granby Public Schools Superintendent has provided information to 22News regarding an incident earlier this week on offensive graffiti found in a bathroom at the Junior Senior High School.

According to Superintendent Stephen Sullivan, the school was made aware of the inappropriate graffiti in a boy’s bathroom and boy’s locker room Thursday morning. The graffiti was mostly written in pencil and contained hateful and offensive messages.

The school began an investigation and discussed the incident with students in grade 7 through 12 on Thursday and Friday during assemblies, which Granby Police were also in attendance. Parents were informed about the incident on Thursday.

The school district is investigating the incident along with Granby Police, according to Police Chief Kevin O’Grady. The Granby Junior Senior High School has a school resource officer that is available inside the building.