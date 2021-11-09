Hatfield coffee social honors local veterans

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Communities across the region are gearing up to celebrate Veterans Day on Thursday. And the town of Hatfield decided to celebrate early.

The town’s Council on Aging held a coffee social Tuesday to honor those who have served locally.

Veterans had the opportunity to to connect with a representative from the Central Massachusetts VA and make sure they know the benefits available to them.

But more importantly, it was an opportunity to speak with other veterans and share experiences. 22News spoke with the Veteran Service Officer in Hatfield, Gerry Clark, about how important the holiday is.

“It’s more of a happy holiday than Memorial Day,” said Clark. “Memorial Day is always sad, remembering the people who lost their lives for our country. So Veterans Day is something where we can smile, get together, and have coffee.”

Every town or district in Massachusetts has a Veteran Service Officer.