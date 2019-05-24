Hatfield crews called to house fire on Maple St.

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters were called to a burning house on Maple Street late Thursday evening.

Hatfield fire and police departments have not released any information yet, but a 22News crew in the area saw three engines actively working to put out the fire. Eversource and Berkshire Gas crews were also seen in the area.

Police told 22News the fire was raging when they arrived, causing them to block off the road.

A photo sent to 22News by a user through our ReportIt feature shows heavy fire and smoke coming from one side of the house.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or if residents were able to return home following the fire.

