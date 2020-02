HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police officers will converge on Hatfield Elementary School this weekend but there’s no need to be alarmed.

According to the Hatfield Police Department’s Facebook page, their agency is conducting training on Sunday.

They said the grounds will be closed to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers will be using the entire building and grounds including the playground.