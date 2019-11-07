Hatfield FD urging residents to buckle up

HATFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Hatfield Fire Department is reminding residents how important it is to wear your seatbelt after a driver was uninjured in a rollover crash.

According to the Hatfield Fire Department, a driver escaped a single-car crash just after midnight Wednesday night and was uninjured due to the use of seatbelts and vehicle airbags.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the use of seat belts in passenger vehicles saved an estimate of 14, 955 lives in 2017 and the national use rate of seat belts was 89.6% in 2018.

Statistics say 47% of the 37,133 people that were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2017 were not wearing seatbelts.