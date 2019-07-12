Hatfield Fire Department equipped with new water rescue boat

Breaking News
(Hatfield Fire Department)

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hatfield Fire Department has a new tool to help them respond to water emergencies.

The fire department posted photos and videos of their new water rescue boat on Facebook:

Tonight’s training was on our brand new Oceanid water rescue boat. Training went exceptionally well and only a few members got wet.

Posted by Hatfield, MA Fire Department on Thursday, July 11, 2019

Tonight’s training was on our brand new Oceanid water rescue boat. Training went exceptionally well and only a few members got wet. Here was the setting up, inflates in under a minute with an SCBA cylinder.

Posted by Hatfield, MA Fire Department on Thursday, July 11, 2019

