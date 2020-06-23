Hatfield first responders celebrate local 10-year-old’s Birthday with surprise parade

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For Haleigh Judd, it was a day to remember as the community came out to celebrate her birthday. But to make it even more special, Hatfield ambulance, fire, and police turned out to take part.

And for Haleigh, it means a lot because she hopes to one day serve her community too, by becoming a first responder.

Haleigh’s mom Kimberly told 22News that she was blown away when local first responders said they’d love to surprise her.

“I was kind of nervous about what we were going to do. because she usually has gymnastics parties and obviously with everything going on and closed we couldn’t,” said Judd. “She wants to be an EMT when she grows up so I reached out to Hatfield ambulance and they said they would be delighted to come out and have a surprise parade for her.”

From all of us at 22News, we wish Haleigh a happy 10th birthday.