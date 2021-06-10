Hatfield holding public forum on community natural hazard plan

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Community input is needed as part of the planning process for the Town of Hatfield’s Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Hatfield residents, businesses, and surrounding community residents and representatives are encouraged to participate on Tuesday, June 15 beginning at 6:30 p.m. People can attend in person at the Hatfield Town Hall, by phone or virtually.

The purpose of the Hazard Mitigation Plan is to identify and assess Hatfield’s natural hazard risks and determine how to best minimize and manage them. A mitigation action is any action taken to reduce or eliminate the long-term risk to human life and property from hazards.

The meeting will include an overview of the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness and hazard mitigation planning process, a discussion of existing mitigation initiatives addressing natural hazards in Hatfield, and the strategies as currently proposed by the committee. Municipal officials and Pioneer Valley Planning Commission (PVPC) staff will be available to answer questions and hear input about the project.

The plan is being updated by the Town with assistance from the PVPC and is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).

Once compleed, the plan will be submitted to Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for review and approval.

To participate virtually use the the GoToMeeting link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/267630021, or by phone, call in using this number: +1 (872) 240-3311.

A FEMA approved plan makes the community eligible for federal and state mitigation grant funding.