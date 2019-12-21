Hatfield kicks off Annual Luminarium festivities

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hatfield will be kicking off its Annual Luminarium festivities for the holiday season Saturday night.

The scheduled events are listed below:

5:00 p.m. – Hatfield Library and Historical Museum

Winter Storytime

Crafts

Special Museum Exhibit

“Booze, Schmoose and News: Remembering Hatfield Tavern and Clubs”

6:00 p.m. – Smith Academy Park

Holiday program featuring caroling with Smith Academy Band

Visit from Santa

Lighting of the 350th cake

6:30 p.m. – Hatfield Fire Station

Complimentary coffee and hot chocolate form the Hatfield Firefighters Association

7:00 p.m. – First Congregational Church of Hatfield