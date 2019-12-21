Hatfield kicks off Annual Luminarium festivities

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hatfield will be kicking off its Annual Luminarium festivities for the holiday season Saturday night.

The scheduled events are listed below:

5:00 p.m. – Hatfield Library and Historical Museum

  • Winter Storytime
  • Crafts
  • Special Museum Exhibit
  • “Booze, Schmoose and News: Remembering Hatfield Tavern and Clubs”

6:00 p.m. – Smith Academy Park

  • Holiday program featuring caroling with Smith Academy Band
  • Visit from Santa
  • Lighting of the 350th cake

6:30 p.m. – Hatfield Fire Station

  • Complimentary coffee and hot chocolate form the Hatfield Firefighters Association

7:00 p.m. – First Congregational Church of Hatfield

  • Annual Bell and Choral Concert

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 6:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.

Trending Stories

Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football