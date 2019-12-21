Hatfield kicks off Annual Luminarium festivities

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hatfield will be kicking off its Annual Luminarium festivities for the holiday season Saturday night.
The scheduled events are listed below:
5:00 p.m. – Hatfield Library and Historical Museum
- Winter Storytime
- Crafts
- Special Museum Exhibit
- “Booze, Schmoose and News: Remembering Hatfield Tavern and Clubs”
6:00 p.m. – Smith Academy Park
- Holiday program featuring caroling with Smith Academy Band
- Visit from Santa
- Lighting of the 350th cake
6:30 p.m. – Hatfield Fire Station
- Complimentary coffee and hot chocolate form the Hatfield Firefighters Association
7:00 p.m. – First Congregational Church of Hatfield
- Annual Bell and Choral Concert