Hatfield luminarium celebrates town turning 350 years old

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hampshire county town is celebrating a milestone.

Hatfield is turning 350 years old. The town is celebrating with luminaries and lights all around town Saturday evening.

It’s the 40th anniversary of the town wide Luminarium. Traditional in-person events associated with the festivities had to be canceled due to the pandemic, but many used the lights to help celebrate the occasion.

“It took me awhile to get into the rhythm of actually doing this and participating in it,” said resident Donald MacMillan. “I realized this is going to be an important part of living in Hatfield.”

There were also fireworks Saturday night as part of the town wide celebration.