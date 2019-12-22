Hatfield Luminarium marks nearly 40 years of celebration

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As darkness fell over this historic New England town, the lights came on illuminating the way for visitors and residents alike, lighting up their expressions as the Luminarium has for nearly 40 years.

Marie LaPlante has lived in Hatfield for most of her life. She never tires of this special evening, the Saturday before Christmas.

Laplante told 22News, “The lights, the people, the festivities, the music, it’s just beautiful to walk down the street and see all the lights and everybody singing.”

The Luminarium is a tradition that keeps bringing visitors, whole families, back year after year like the Masenior’s.

“It’s just such a wonderful experience, it’s a great way to kick off the holiday season and for me, it feels like the quintessential holiday celebration,” said Northampton resident Jacob Masenior.

Ellia Masenior added, “I have so many wonderful memories from past years, I love the lights and spending time with my family.”

Ellia’s Younger sister Kaia told 22News that the festival always gets the family in the Christmas spirit.

“It’s a great way to bond, we always come with our family, it’s a great way to spend Christmas,” said Kaia.

And what better way to illuminate the celebration of Hatfield’s 350th birthday than a giant cake that stays in the spirit of the town’s tradition of the town’s pre-Christmas Luminarium.

A once a year event that many find so worthwhile and uplifting experiencing year after year.