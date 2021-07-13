Hatfield man charged with possession of firearm while intoxicated in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A 28-year-old man from Hatfield was arrested by Hadley police Sunday night.

Officers pulled a vehicle over on River Drive after the vehicle was seen going 28 miles per hour over the speed limit. A further investigation determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

The officer also found a loaded handgun in the cup holder of the car. A .380 Ruger LCP firearm, 3 full magazines and an additional 55 rounds of ammunitions were seized during the traffic stop.

The driver was arrested and charged with: