Hatfield police and residents on lookout following multiple car break-ins

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police continue to ask Hatfield residents to be on the lookout, after multiple car break-ins.

Hatfield police confirmed that most of the cars illegally entered were unlocked.

The break-ins occurred on Thursday. Now, drivers like Ray Cichy are taking extra precautions before leaving their cars.

“I think everybody here in this town feels pretty secure,” said Cichy. “Everybody’s safe right in this community and I think nowadays, everybody has some sort of security cameras on their property inside the house.”

Hatfield isn’t the only town targeted by thieves. Drivers in East Longmeadow and the Eastern Hampden county town of Holland have also been victimized.

Police believe those crimes are connected with thieves based in the Hartford, Connecticut area.