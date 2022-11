HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hatfield Police Department is reminding you to do research prior to making donations to specific causes.

Frauds are always present and are more common this time of year, according to the Hatfield Police Department. Hatfield Police do not solicit money and are not actively fundraising at this time.

If anyone is interested in donating to the department, however, they will accept the donation in person at the department.