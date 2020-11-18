Hatfield Public Schools going remote from now through Thanksgiving weekend

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hatfield Public Schools will have entirely remote instruction from now through Thanksgiving weekend.

Public schools officials made the change due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the town. Hatfield has seen 11 positive cases in the past 14 days, and an additional six residents are awaiting results.

The School Committee voted unanimously to move from the hybrid model in an emergency session Saturday.

And while all learning is being held remotely, meals for all students are available at no charge and can be picked up at the Smith Academy between noon and 12:45 p.m.