Hatfield to continue annual celebrations despite COVID-19

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hatfield will continue its annual Luminarium celebration, with a few modifications to accommodate the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday luminaries and lights will be turned on throughout Hatfield, starting at 5 p.m.

While there will be no in-person events, KIX 100.9 will broadcast the Luminarium program from 6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. The program will include brief comments from past and present community leaders, and music from the Congregational Church Bell Ringers and Smith Academy Band.

Beginning at 6:15 p.m. the 350th Anniversary fireworks display will be launched from the Lions Club Pavilion behind the Hatfield Elementary School. Residents and visitors are encouraged to watch the display in their vehicles with family. The launch area was chosen because it is visible from many areas inside and around Hatfield.

Between 6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., through traffic will not be allowed on Maple Street and Main Street from the Legion to Town Hall. However, visitors will be allowed park cars in this area before 6 p.m. for watching fireworks.

To celebrate the Hatfield 350th Anniversary, the US Postal Service is offering a Commemorative Postmark/Cancellation Stamp. The stamp is available for free at the School Street Post Office Thursday – Saturday during normal business hours, and will also be open Saturday 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

