Hatfield Town Hall has limited hours due to renovations

HATFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Hatfield Town Hall will not be accessible to the public this week due to ongoing building renovations that include pipes being installed for fire protection.

According to the Town of Hatfield, on Wednesday the town Clerk’s Office will be open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. so residents can register to vote for the March Primary Election if they haven’t yet. Wednesday is the last day to register.

During the weeks of February 17, 24 and March 2 the offices will have limited access. The public is encouraged to contact offices directly for availability at 413-247-9200.

Traffic Station stickers will be available at the Straits Road Facility the following days:

February 12

February 15

February 19

February 22

Hours for Wednesday are Noon to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday’s 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.