Hatfield town hall reopens to public on Monday

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hatfield Town Hall will be reopening to the public on Monday.

Hours for residents entering town hall will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. Some offices inside town hall may have varying hours but you can check their website before going.

Masks must be worn at all time inside the building. Everyone is still encouraged to use the town’s website for paying bills or for any business where physical interaction are not needed. A drop box is also on the south side of town hall for you to drop off and bills or paperwork.

