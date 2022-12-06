EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing cat named George.

According to the department’s Facebook post, George has been missing from his home since Sunday night. The police were asked by a member of the community to help spread the word about their missing pet.

George lives on Elliott Street and is described as orange-striped with white features and has orange eyes. He may have a green reflective collar on with two small jingle bells attached to it. The owner says that George is microchipped, very friendly, and food-motivated.

(Easthampton Police Department) (Easthampton Police Department)

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Easthampton Police Department at 413-527-1212.