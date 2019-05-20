Haydenville residents without power, multi-vehicle crash knocks over power lines

WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – A part of Route 9 in Haydenville was shut down after a serious accident Sunday.

Williamsburg Police and Fire said the route was closed near the area of Williamsburg Snack Shack corner because of a “severe multi-vehicle accident.”

According to the National Grid Outage Map, over 1,600 residents in that area were power.

Additional details about the accident were not immediately available.

