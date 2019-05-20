Haydenville residents without power, multi-vehicle crash knocks over power lines

Hampshire County

by: Kristina Carretero

Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – A part of Route 9 in Haydenville was shut down after a serious accident Sunday. 

Williamsburg Police and Fire said the route was closed near the area of Williamsburg Snack Shack corner because of a “severe multi-vehicle accident.”

According to the National Grid Outage Map, over 1,600 residents in that area were power.

Additional details about the accident were not immediately available.

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick