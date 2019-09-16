Amherst police dogs Marvin & Dash always ready to work and protect

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s not a day Amherst Police K9s Marvin and Dash don’t want to go to work, and they’ll do just about anything to help out their handlers.

Marvin and Dash are both certified in patrol and narcotics detection. They’re able to sniff out heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine, and find things like evidence, suspects, or missing people.

The Amherst Police Department’s K9 Unit is in it’s fifth year. Both dogs have bullet and stab-proof vests and have their own dose of Narcan ready in case of an emergency. Likewise, each K9 officer carries a button in the event they needed Dash or Marvin’s help. Once triggered, their cruiser door will open and the dogs will run directly to their handler to help out.

Met up with #Amherst police K9 officers today for a story. Here’s a funny example of how obedient K9 Marvin is 😂 pic.twitter.com/0TNNyA2k6y — Monica Ricci (@MonicaWWLP) September 12, 2019

22News sat down with Officers Thomas Clark and Marvin Frydryk for a better look at their inexplicable bond with their four-legged partners.

Amherst Police K9 Dash & Officer Thomas Clark

Officer Thomas Clark and his dog Dash make up Amherst Police Department’s first-ever K9 team.

“I love being a police officer, I love chasing bad guys, I love getting drugs off the street, and in my mind, having a dog gave me the best chance of doing just that,” Clark said.

They’ve been partners for five years now.

“I never feel like I’m going anywhere by myself,” Clark said. “I’ve driven to some pretty serious calls and I’ve known that there is always somebody there looking out for me if I need him.”

Dash is an 80+ pound German Shepherd from the Netherlands. His presence alone helps protect Clark, and even suspects too.

“Even if it’s just him barking in the car, I gain voluntary compliance,” Clark explained. “The instances of me having to use any kind of force has dramatically reduced ever since I got a K9.”

What’s a memorable moment from Dash’s career?

“I got called to search for a lost child, a little girl had wandered away. I got there pretty quickly and several detectives had cleared the house, you know, it’s just procedure that we check the house for the lost child first. So we got Dash to track. So we were trying to track, and Dash wouldn’t pick up a track, wouldn’t leave the backyard of the residence and like Ofc Frydryk said we’re always told to trust our dogs, so I put him back in the car and I told my supervisor he doesn’t wanna leave the yard so we did a fourth search of the house and during the fourth search we actually discovered the girl was hiding in the house. She was very well hidden. The dog, he told me in his own way, a lot of times what you don’t find is just as important as what you do find. I wanted him to track this girl, he never left the yard, so that told me she never left the yard. And he was absolutely right.“

Amherst Police K9 Marvin & Officer Matt Frydryk

Officer Matt Frydryk and his dog Marvin make up the Amherst Police Department’s second K9 team.

“I grew up with dogs, specifically German Shepherds, and I always wanted to be a police officer, so it’s kind of the best of both worlds to have a dog with you all the time while you’re working and doing a job that you like,” Frydryk said.

Marvin is a 60 pound German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix from Hungary. He’s always got an eye on his human partner.

“If I stop a car and talk to an operator for awhile I’ll watch him, I can see him through the kennel grate,” Frydryk said. “He’ll just be staring the whole time, keeping an eye on me. It’s nice, you literally have somebody looking over your shoulder.”

Frydryk said every time he hits the lights to the sirens on his cruiser, Marvin knows it’s time to work.

“Truly he would, if I needed him to, he would hurt himself to protect me, which is a great bond to have.”

What’s a memorable moment from Marvin’s career?

“They always say in training you have to trust your dog, trust your dog, so without getting into too much specifics I was called to a certain crime scene to search for evidence and when I got there they had the crime scene roped off. So I got called in to search that certain perimeter where they had it roped off because they had a video where they thought the incident happened, so I told him to search and he kept trying to go toward the woods every time going toward the woods, and I had him on a 30 ft leash so I could keep him in that area. I thought maybe he smelt a rabbit in the woods or something so I kept pulling him back and eventually I was like you know what, if you want to go there so bad, you can go, so I let the leash go and he ran through the woods and all of a sudden I saw him like peeking out behind the tree looking at me and he wouldn’t move. So I went to go see what he was peeking at or what he found behind the tree and when I walked to where the tree was, he laid down and looked right at where the evidence we were looking for was.”

Marvin and Dash have their own Instagram page @amherstpoliceK9unit, where they have quite the following. Both Clark and Frydryk said not only are Marvin and Dash great for police work, but also for community relations.