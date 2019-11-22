Head-on crash on Russell Street in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Two cars were involved in an accident on Russell Street in Hadley Friday afternoon.

Hadley Police Lt. Mitchell Kuc told 22News the head-on crash happened just after noon in the area of 326 Russell Street. He said one person was trapped inside their car when emergency crews got there. There is no word on any injuries.

As of 1 p.m., Kuc said the cars were still being removed from the roadway.

22News will update this story as more information becomes available.

22News Live Traffic Map

Latest News: