NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton Fire Rescue is hosting its second Health and Wellness Clinic on Tuesday.

According to the Northampton Fire Rescue, the clinic will be held at the Northampton Senior Center from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

There will be many different services being provided at the event, such as:

• Basic vital signs- Blood pressure, heart rate, respiratory rate. and blood oxygen level.

• Cooking safety with a live presentation- Put a lid on it, stand by your pan, pot handles turned inward, and wear short-fitted sleeves when cooking.

• Self-autonomy- MOLST directives, File of Life

• Schedule a “SAFE at Home” Inspection- A 20-minute interview intended to identify potential trip hazards, and fire hazards, and to assist with self-autonomy.