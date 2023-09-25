HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hatfield Senior Center is hosting a Health and Wellness Fair at the Council on Aging on Monday.

According to the Hatfield Council on Aging, this fair will have the following:

Free admission

A free continental breakfast

Blood pressure and health screenings

Signups for the flu clinic

Health care professionals

Behavioral and mental health screenings

Multiple vendors

Raffles

Giveaways

This health fair will also have hot dogs and chips provided by the Hampshire Sheriff’s Triad.

This event will take place at the Council on Aging from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.