HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hatfield Senior Center is hosting a Health and Wellness Fair at the Council on Aging on Monday.

According to the Hatfield Council on Aging, this fair will have the following:

  • Free admission
  • A free continental breakfast
  • Blood pressure and health screenings
  • Signups for the flu clinic
  • Health care professionals
  • Behavioral and mental health screenings
  • Multiple vendors
  • Raffles
  • Giveaways

This health fair will also have hot dogs and chips provided by the Hampshire Sheriff’s Triad.

This event will take place at the Council on Aging from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Local News

WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram