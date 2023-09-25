HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hatfield Senior Center is hosting a Health and Wellness Fair at the Council on Aging on Monday.
According to the Hatfield Council on Aging, this fair will have the following:
- Free admission
- A free continental breakfast
- Blood pressure and health screenings
- Signups for the flu clinic
- Health care professionals
- Behavioral and mental health screenings
- Multiple vendors
- Raffles
- Giveaways
This health fair will also have hot dogs and chips provided by the Hampshire Sheriff’s Triad.
This event will take place at the Council on Aging from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
