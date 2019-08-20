Health officials urge using caution outdoors after West Nile virus found in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Although no humans or animals have tested positive, public health officials are warning residents to limit their exposure outside.

The state laboratory confirmed a case of the West Nile virus in mosquitoes in Hadley this week.

It’s a mosquito-carried virus that can cause serious illness, although most people who contract the West Nile virus show no symptoms.

Health officials are reminding residents that the virus can be transmitted to humans as well as animals. They recommend using bug spray containing ingredients like DEET.

You can also protect yourself at home by getting rid of any standing water, and repairing any holes in window screens. Also limit your time outdoors, especially during dusk.

“When I play golf, I put bug spray on just to be safe,” Larry Briggs told 22News.” If you get bit, you get bit. You just try to avoid it as much as you can.”

In early July, health officials confirmed the first case of the West Nile virus in Massachusetts for 2019. Those mosquitoes were samples collected in Boston on July 3.

In 2018, the state saw a record 49 confirmed human cases.

You can also call the Massachusetts Department of Public Health at (617) 983-6800 for more information.