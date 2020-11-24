Healthy Youth Coalition receives funding to help prevent drug abuse

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Healthy Youth Coalition is receiving some much needed federal funding to help the community.

The coalition works very closely with substance abuse prevention and helps promote healthy decisions among children and families in Easthampton. In its seventh year, the coalition develops programs, activities, and campaigns that help lower underage alcohol, marijuana, and prescription drug misuse.

The coalition has just received $125,000 through the Drug-Free Communities Grant that is managed by the CDC. Rebecca Edwards, the lead coordinator of the coalition told 22News that the money will be used to make their team bigger.

“We’re going to be hiring someone to gather parents to be involved and put together a parent advisory board and that person would also be recruiting young people so we can create a youth advisory board,” said Edwards.

The funding will also be used to benefit their different activities and campaigns.

Current members range from representatives of local organizations, local government, businesses, and schools.