EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A grant was awarded to reimburse Easthampton police K-9 Gino’s heat alarm technology in his cruiser.

According to Easthampton Police, the K-9 Unit was granted technology from Massachusetts Vest-A-Dog that will alert Sergeant Andrew Beaulieu, K-9 Gino’s handler, if the cruiser is getting too hot inside or the battery or an engine malfunction is occurring. The heat alarm is installed and being used while on patrol.

K-9 Gino is a Belgian Malnois from the Czech Republic and is the department’s first police dog that joined the force in 2017 made possible through a Stanton Foundation Grant.