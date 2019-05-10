Heavy traffic expected in Amherst for UMass commencement

It’s graduation season, and Friday is the day for the 6,000 undergraduates at UMass Amherst. With that many people receiving diplomas, however, there will be quite a bit of traffic issues in and around Amherst.

There will be road closures in place starting at Noon for portions of North Pleasant Street and University Drive. In the hours surrounding commencement, Massachusetts Avenue, Commonwealth Avenue, and Route 116 usually experience the worst traffic, due to the thousands of extra people heading toward the campus.

The University is asking that guests of graduates plan to arrive on campus by 2:00 P.M. The commencement ceremony is scheduled to start at 4:30 P.M. at McGuirk Alumni Stadium- rain or shine- and last about two hours.

This year’s commencement speaker will be Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.