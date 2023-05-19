AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents and commuters in Amherst are advised to plan ahead and anticipate heavy traffic, street closures, and potential delays as the University of Massachusetts Amherst prepares for students moving out and commencement ceremonies May 24-27.

The move-out process for students is scheduled to start on Wednesday, May 24, and Thursday, May 25, while the combined undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremony will be held at McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Friday, May 26, starting at 9 a.m. Additionally, various schools and colleges across campus will host individual senior recognition ceremonies throughout Friday and Saturday.

To ensure a smooth flow of traffic, drivers are urged to remain cautious of pedestrians and adhere to all crosswalks. Police officers will be stationed in high-volume areas to regulate traffic, and their instructions should be followed.

On Friday, May 26, the campus will be closed for general business. Essential personnel required to report to campus that morning are advised to arrive no later than 7 a.m. due to expected street closures and heavy traffic resulting from the commencement activities.

Visitor Parking and Shuttle Bus Information May 26-27

For visitors attending commencement and senior ceremonies on Friday and Saturday, parking arrangements will be coordinated by UMass Police, who will direct visitors to the nearest available parking lots. Shuttle busses will operate between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., making stops at all ceremony locations throughout the two-day event. It is strongly recommended that visitors arrive as early as possible, allowing at least 45 minutes to park and travel by bus or on foot to the stadium.

Local Road Closures May 24-27

Several road closures will be implemented during this period as well.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Hicks Way will become a one-way street heading eastbound (uphill) from Commonwealth Avenue, while Sunset Avenue will be one-way southbound from Massachusetts Avenue to Fearing Street.

Fearing Street will also be converted to one-way eastbound (uphill) from University Drive to Sunset Avenue, with westbound (downhill) traffic remaining closed until Saturday.

On Friday, North Pleasant Street will be closed between Massachusetts Avenue and Governor’s Drive from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

University Drive will also be closed between Massachusetts Avenue and Amity Street from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Moreover, on Saturday, from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Commonwealth Avenue will be closed to all traffic except university buses and disability vehicle parking, specifically for ceremonies at the Recreation Center and Mullins Center.

Scheduled Events:

Wednesday, May 24, and Thursday, May 25:

Thursday, May 25:

3 p.m.: Commonwealth Honors College (Mullins Center)

Friday, May 26:

Saturday, May 27: