HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s bound to be a rough road ahead for impacted farmers, many who were just days away from harvest when the heavy rainfall and flooding hit.

With an impact this large, it’ll take time for local farms to even assess how great their need is. Then begins the process of seeking help at the state or federal level.

Farms all over the Northeast have been ravaged by the rain and now are working to recover from massive losses. Szawlowski Potato Farms in Hatfield grows in 1,800 acres total.

“We’ve lost upwards of 400 acres,” said Diane Szawlowski.

To put that into perspective, 10,000 of the five-pound bags you would normally be picking up at the grocery store make up just one acre of land. While there’s some assistance programs, many do not cover the full cost of damage like this.

“It’s going to be very, very difficult because there’s so much money that has already been loaned to these farmers and all the growers in the area to put their crops in the ground,” said Szawlowski. “Loans aren’t really going to help these farmers, they need direct aid. We need direct aid.”

Even with crop insurance, factors like type and timing create a challenging recovery process.

Darryl Williams from Luther Belden Farms in North Hatfield told 22News, “We filed the claim with our crop insurance person, we have it for corn. We do not have it for hay but we’ll wait and see. They’ve taken the claim, they’ll be back in a month to look at the damage. Unless it’s like a catastrophic, when I say catastrophic I mean 100-percent of the crop, then there’s really no help there.”

There are several resources for farmers, from what initial steps should be taken to application processes for relief, at the following websites:

You can also send damage reports to MDAR Deputy Commissioner and Chief of Staff Alisha Bouchard at alisha.bouchard@mass.gov and Director of Produce Safety Michael Botelho at michael.botelho@mass.gov, as well as to Sue Scheufele, Production Agriculture Leader, at UMass Extension Center for Agriculture, Food, and the Environment, at sscheufele@umass.edu or (508)-397-3361.