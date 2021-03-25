Here’s how the American Rescue Plan could impact western Massachusetts

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – After a tour of the mass vaccination site at UMass Amherst, Congressman James McGovern and UMass Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy announced details into what the newly signed stimulus package could mean for western Massachusetts.

“We can get more vaccines distributed to clinics like these, not just here in Amherst, but across Massachusetts and across America,” said McGovern.

The vaccination site in Amherst gives out 750 shots a day. McGovern said $20 billion is going towards the national vaccination program thanks to the American Rescue Plan.

In Thursday’s press conference, 22News asked for McGovern’s response to vaccine dose supply per capita remaining far lower in Franklin and Hampshire counties compared to Suffolk.

“We were concerned about those disparities, but now with the number of vaccinations being made [increasingly more] available… my hope is that it will no longer be an issue,” McGovern responded.

Data released Thursday evening showed there are only enough vaccines for 31 percent of Hampshire County’s population, the lowest in the state. That’s compared to 89 percent for Suffolk County.

Meantime, UMass Chancellor Subbaswamy said the American Rescue Plan goes beyond ramping up vaccination efforts.

“We can provide additional financial support for our students,” Subbaswamy said. “It also enables President Meehan to recommend to our board of trustees for the second year in a row that tuition not be increased for in-state and graduate students for the entire UMass system.”