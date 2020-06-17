1  of  3
Herrell’s Ice Cream in Northampton open for takeout

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Herrell’s Ice Cream in Northampton is now open inside without seating after the COVID-19 pandemic caused the store to close.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the ice cream shop will be doing take out only and have added safety precautions to the store to make sure customers are safe.

Clear guards have been added at the counter, staff and customers will be masked, there are additional washing and sanitizing protocols in place, and Herrell’s has instructed their staff to clean doors and handles hourly with sanitizer as well as washing hands between groups of costumers.

The floor is marked for people to social distance and they are limiting people in the space to 14 customers at one time. As one person leaves another can enter. Outside the Old South Street entrance and to the right is a waiting line area.

‘We have taken to heart all of the City and State’s new regulations, plus a few added ones of our own. We want our customers to feel safe and at home. Sitting on the wall is such a Herrell’s Northampton thing, which we hope continues as we strive for the return to the new normal,” Judy Herrell said.

Herrell’s is also offering curbside pickup for those who don’t want to go inside the store. According to Judy Herrell, ice cream cones are available with walk-in/takeout but not available with curbside.

MAP: Herrell’s 8 Old S St, Northampton

