Herrell’s Ice Cream kicks off eating competition in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Herrell’s Ice Cream in Northampton will be hosting the Great Ice Cream Eating Competition Saturday!

According to a news release sent to 22News, participants paid a $10 fee to have an opportunity to eat as much ice cream as they can in a three minute period. The ice cream will be weighed before consumption and will be weighed afterward. The person who eats the most will win the grand prize.

It’s all in good fun. While some may find the competition gluttonous, it’s all about the entertainment of it and something fun for Valentine’s Day if you win! Judy Herrell, owner of Herrell’s Ice Cream

Sponsors of the event and offering prizes in the grand prize category are:

The Hotel Northampton – A Valentine’s Day overnight stay with breakfast

Paul & Elizabeth’s Restaurant – Dinner for two

Provisions – A Bottle of Bubbly

Heavenly Chocolate – A Box of Truffles

Thornes Marketplace – $100 Gift Card

Herrell’s Ice Cream – Herrell’s Tee Shirt and $20 Gift Certificate and great bragging rights

Applicants had until January 31 to sign up for the event.