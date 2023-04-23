NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Herrell’s Ice Cream in Northampton will serve three new flavors that won the UMass Amherst 2022 Food Science Ice Cream Competition.

Beginning this Wednesday, these three flavors will be served:

First place – Spicy Pineapple Margarita

Second Place – Pistachio Rodeo

Third Place – Sublime

“Each flavor has its own unique twist”, says Judy Herrell, “and each is delicious. Our Operations Manager, Kirsten Tabb judged last year’s competition and told me it was a hard choice.”

The flavors will be available until they are all sold out. Herrell’s said the flavors will also be added to their regular flavor rotation at some point in the future. The 2023 Ice Cream Competition will be judged on May 16th this year.