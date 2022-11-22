NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Herrell’s Ice Cream in Northampton has a new ice cream flavor for the holidays.

New England Corn Pudding Ice Cream

The ice cream is flavored with molasses and a special chewy corn meal. The pudding was historically called Indian Pudding that was featured around Thanksgiving since the 1700’s. Martha Stewart describes it as a classic Thanksgiving recipe from Jean Clapp of Ipswich, Massachusetts. It’s a custard that uses cornmeal, milk, molasses, and cinnamon.

“It was one of my favorite desserts throughout my life,” explained Judy Herrell. So, I just decided to try and make it into an ice cream flavor for others to enjoy.”

Herrell’s also features Cinnamon Nutmeg, Thanksgiving, Sweet Potato Pie, and Pumpkin Cheesecake ice cream flavors available for pick up for the Thanksgiving holiday.