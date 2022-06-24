HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that summer is officially here and warmer weather is on its way more people are starting to travel again, but some people are still keeping an eye on the prices at the pump.

Prices have started to drop a bit recently, with the current average price for a gallon of gas sitting at about $4.95 per gallon. For comparison, the price of gas a week ago was about $5.03 per gallon.

Some people are opting to travel within their town instead of packing their bags and going somewhere far.

22News spoke with Andy Morris Friedman, who is riding his bike and spending time outdoors to save money on gas.

“One of the ways that I’m saving money with the price of gas is to ride my bike to town,” he said, “It’s really great exercise it’s great for the environment and I’m kind of sticking it to the oil companies. We are doing stuff that’s close to home stuff that we can ride our bikes to.”

Andy continued by saying that there are a lot of fun things to do locally that don’t require you to spend a lot of money on gas.

He encourages others to save money and spend time outdoors because it’s good for the environment and your wallet.