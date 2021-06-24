High levels of e-coli reported at Wentworth Farm Conservation area in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – As the weather gets warmer you may be looking for a place to cool off.

During the summer months, it isn’t that uncommon for some swimming areas to close due to bacteria in the water.

At the Wentworth Farm Conservation area on Stanley Street in Amherst, signs are posted telling people that they can not swim in the water. According to the Amherst town website, recent water quality tests indicated high levels of e-coli bacteria. Storm water runoff and animal contamination are typically the cause of high e-coli bacteria levels. Exposure to e-coli can lead to stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhea.

The town of Amherst will have an update with the new test results on Tuesday, June 29th.