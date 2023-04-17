AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction for fiber optic internet in Amherst being installed by GoNetspeed begins.

More than 2,200 residential and businesses have the opportunity to be equipped with GoNetspeed’s fiber optic network at first, which is scheduled to be completed by late summer. GoNetspeed is funding $3 million to provide access to high-speed fiber optic internet service. Internet speeds range from 250 Mbps to 1 Gbps for residents and will be able to customize speeds beyond Gigabit capability for businesses.

Residents can apply for service or provide contact information for the latest updates in Amherst at gonetspeed.com.

“We have heard the growing demands for more access to faster, more affordable internet speeds, and GoNetspeed has worked diligently to be that option for many communities,” said Richard Clark, GoNetspeed President and CEO. “Amherst will soon be supported by an infrastructure that will scale with their continued growth, meeting the needs of each resident and business we will serve. We are grateful for the town’s support as we work to deploy future-proof fiber internet throughout the community.”